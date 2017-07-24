Subscription Preview

Monuments

Drilling threatens Dinosaur National Monument — again

Old public-lands battles are rekindled as Interior prioritizes oil and gas.

Elizabeth Shogren Analysis July 24, 2017

For several years, Dinosaur National Monument enjoyed a respite from the oil and gas leasing that had threatened this natural wonder straddling the Utah-Colorado border. People visit not just to behold its extraordinary fossils but also to take in the deep canyons carved by the Yampa and Green rivers, high desert plateaus and distant mountain peaks. The Obama administration declined to lease parcels near the monument until it could consider competing priorities in a public process.

Now, under President Donald Trump, the Bureau of Land Management has proposed offering one lease abutting the monument and several more within view of its visitors’ center. Monument Superintendent Mark Foust has asked the BLM to remove two of these parcels from a lease sale scheduled for December, fearing that drilling will damage the pristine air quality, dark night skies and nearly limitless views. “These vistas are fundamental to the visitor experience at the Monument,” Foust wrote in a May letter. Monday is deadline for public comments.

Storm clouds build up over Dinosaur National Monument. The Bureau of Land Management has proposed an oil and gas lease bordering the monument.
Mark Byzewski/Flickr

Randy Albright Subscriber
Jul 25, 2017 02:22 PM
Low oil and gas prices also mean low lease sale prices - another reason this is a bad deal for America.

