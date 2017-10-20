Cliven Bundy West Obsessed: The Bundy trial looms in Las Vegas Editor Tay Wiles unpacks how the legal dispute embodies this political moment.

In April 2014, Cliven Bundy, along with hundreds of supporters, faced down federal agents over the removal of his cattle from public lands. They’d been illegally grazing for years and a court had ordered their impoundment. Three years later, Bundy, along with two of his sons and a handful of supporters, is slated to go on trial. It’s been a long and windy road to the courtroom; High Country News Associate Editor Tay Wiles breaks it down.

Thumbnail image: A man watches people speak at a protest camp near Bunkerville, Nevada after the standoff in April 2014. /Willie Stark

