Climate Change

Where species will find refuge

Nooks and crannies offer safe harbor from a changing climate.

Julia Rosen Oct. 20, 2016 Web Exclusive

Connie Millar picks her way across a boulder field in California’s Lee Vining Canyon. The ramparts of the High Sierra, which mark the east entrance of Yosemite National Park, claw at the western horizon. Across the valley, RVs grumble down the curves of Tioga Pass Road. But Millar is listening for something else on this autumn day: pika. 

American pikas are endearing, pocket-sized mammals with prodigious ears and a distinctive high-pitched call. But they can’t tolerate heat — a trait that has made the pika into something of a climate change icon. Even President Obama recently noted that warming has pushed the creatures uphill in search of cooler conditions.

But Millar, an athletic, strawberry-blonde ecologist with the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Research Station, says there’s more to the story. While some studies have reported problems for pikas in the Great Basin, Millar and others have found that many populations in the Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountains have held their ground, a feat she attributes to the unique qualities of the talus fields they call home. 

For the past 10 years, Millar and her colleagues have monitored temperatures in boulder piles like those in Lee Vining Canyon. At the hottest times of day, there can be a 12 degree Fahrenheit difference between the rocks’ surface and the shaded chambers between them. Those chambers often retain ice and stay cooler than the average air temperature, the metric researchers usually use to predict future conditions.  

These differences matter here, just as they do for people living in places like Phoenix. “If we were out on the tarmac, we would probably all die,” Millar says. “But we have air-conditioned offices and buildings, so we just go inside.” The chambers in talus offers pikas a similar option, and could help the critters survive climate change — at least for a while.

