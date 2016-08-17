Biking bill is a smokescreen for opening up wilderness
Are you ready for mechanized vehicles on every wilderness trail in the United States? That's what you'll get if a deceptive piece of federal legislation becomes law. Portrayed as a “modest” proposal for mountain bike access, the legislation is a Trojan horse that would throw open all designated wilderness areas to bikes and prevent federal land managers from later excluding them.
The "Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act" was introduced into Congress by Utah Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, both known for their efforts to roll back environmental protection. You can read it online.
Hatch calls the legislation "a reasonable approach to allowing the use of mountain bikes on trails." Lee says it would allow local land managers to decide whether to allow mountain biking in wilderness areas. Both statements are smokescreens designed to hide what’s really going on.
How would this legislation open all wilderness areas to bikes? It would give federal land managers a two-year deadline to determine whether bikes should be allowed on wilderness trails. If the deadline passes without formal decisions, bikes automatically would be allowed.
Problem is, the deadline is rigged for failure. The two-year window would be consumed with federal agencies developing rules to guide the process, not with land managers rendering decisions. Federal actions can't be arbitrary. Decision criteria would need to be established and a lengthy rule-making process would ensue to figure out what makes one wilderness trail acceptable to bikes and another one off-limits.
Even assuming an unrealistic timeframe of one year for establishing criteria, the environmental review process required by federal law for the decisions would devour the second year, and most likely take longer.
With the deadline blown and all wilderness areas automatically opened to bikes, federal land managers then would be in the position of deciding whether to remove mountain bikes from wilderness areas, rather than determining if they should be allowed in the first place.
Here, the legislation contains another trap: It predetermines a decision in favor of mountain bike use by making mountain bikes “rebuttably presumed to be in accordance with the preservation and maintenance of the wilderness character of a wilderness area.” In other words, the legislation would not only open wilderness areas to mountain bikes, it would lock in their use.
Further, in a reality-warping maneuver that reads like something from an Orwell novel, the bill would enable mountain bikes to sidestep the 52-year-old prohibition on mechanized transportation in wilderness areas by declaring bikes a non-mechanized form of travel. The bill states: “The term ‘mechanical transport’ does not include any form of human-powered travel, regardless of whether the travel is mechanically assisted, in which the sole propulsive power source is one or more persons.”
It escapes comprehension that a machine with gears, derailleurs, wheels, bearings, disc brakes, cables, gear shifts, a whirling chain and pedals does not add up to “mechanical transport.”
Also worth noting: The legislation’s contortion of “mechanical transport” would leave wilderness areas open to whatever pedal-powered contraptions emerge in the future. Seem far-fetched? Fifty years ago, who would have imagined bikes could penetrate the farthest reaches of nation’s wildest lands?
And what if there are “undue conflicts” (in the words of the bill) on trails between people biking and people walking? The legislation would allow federal land managers to separate the two uses by day, time of day or season. For example, bikes in your favorite wilderness area from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; hiking from 2 p.m.–8 p.m. Or, bikes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; hiking on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Or: Summer’s for biking! Fall’s for hiking.
Is anyone looking forward to all this?
The Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act is a sham. It would undermine one of the most farsighted conservation laws in the world, the 1964 Wilderness Act, which was enacted to protect the nation’s wild areas from the “growing mechanization” – to quote the law – of American culture. And if there's a symptom of growing mechanization on public lands, it's mountain bikes.
The bike industry may frame the activity as “human-powered” in an effort to obfuscate any difference between walking and riding. Advocates may employ the dark arts of modern politics.
But deception and sly tricks shouldn’t deprive the American people of a uniquely American heritage: The opportunity to wander through the nation’s most highly protected lands at a truly human-powered pace, step-by-step, free from the machines and speed of an ever-urbanizing, ever-industrializing society.
There's even a clause in the bill that okays the use of motorized equipment (e.g. chainsaws, etc..) to make keeping the mountain bike trails in wilderness open easier because everyone knows nothing keeps the sense of the primeval closer than the buzz of a chainsaw.
I'm a mountain biker, I love riding challenging single track, and I vehemently oppose this proposed legislation.
The next red herring comes in calling out the poor environmental record of Hatch and Lee. Meanwhile the sponsors of the bill that created new Wilderness in Idaho's Boulder White Clouds (which incidentally closed dozens of miles of traditionally cycled routes to bikes) had even worse environmental records. Even so, every environmental group and individual advocate (including, I suspect, the author of this opinion) was 100% behind that bill. Follow the link yourself--you will find no weakening of protections, only a return to how the act was originally intended to be administered. There is no "trojan horse" for ultimate violation of our wild places.
And think about this logically. If one is concerned with privatization of public lands, doesn't it make sense to have yet another constituency, and one that is growing (mountain bikers) on your side in advocating for those lands? Doesn't it make sense that they would be most motivated to do so if they were actually allowed to enjoy those lands?
The author also claims that the two year assessment period is unduly restrictive. He conveniently ignores the fact that, when the blanket ban went into place in 1984, it was done with the swift stroke of a pen and Bam! All Wilderness trails are at once closed to cycling. The good news is that the USFS wouldn’t have to assess all their trails, just those in Wilderness areas. Moreover, they wouldn’t have to assess them from scratch. The USFS is constantly monitoring its trails and must periodically publish travel plans and/or management plans for all its holdings, so there’s nothing out there they haven’t already seen and aren’t familiar with. Simply adding a biking component to familiar trails in a relatively small corner of their overall portfolio is a small task in the big scheme.
Here’s the reason why this particular provision is absolutely necessary. Without some teeth in the bill, inertia and resistance will certainly lead to few–if any–trail openings, thus defying the intent of the bill itself. There must be some sort of forcing function, or the status quo could stand indefinitely. I have no fear the USFS won’t be able to close trails that should be closed within the allotted time frame. After all, they have been highly successful closing many trails even outside Wilderness areas in recent years, with no forcing function. There’s no reason to believe they can’t do the same inside Wilderness areas subsequent to passage of this legislation.
The author also falls back on the argument that the Act prohibits all things mechanical, which is false. A study of the Congressional record shows that when referring to "mechanization," and "mechanical transport" with regard tot he Wilderness Act, the goal was to get people out enjoying their wild places under their own power and to preserve the land in a state free of roads and other infrastructure required to support automobiles. If the prohibition was meant for all things mechanical, then the current allowance for mechanical ski touring bindings and boats with mechanical oarlocks is in violation as well. Again, the dividing line was meant for artificial power. If you doubt this, just consider the one and only time Congress addressed cycling in actual Wilderness legislation. In the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and Wilderness Act of 1980, Congress specifically listed cycling as a wilderness activity right alongside hiking and horseback riding and even more to the point, referred to it as "primitive recreation," repeating the verbiage used in the original Act, removing all doubt as to what their intent was regarding "mechanical travel."
The author then finishes with the old "my way is the only proper way" to enjoy the Wilderness argument, which is flawed in many ways. I have been passed by trail runners while riding my bike. I can gallop a horse faster than I can ride over the type of terrain to be found in the backcountry; after all, the horse is doing all the work? Worried about how deep people can penetrate Wilderness? Look to horses first; and pack animals which can extend the penetration and the duration of occupation indefinitely. All these things are allowed.
Red herrings, false analogy, ad hominem attack, and of course the very premise of the editorial; slippery slope. This is nothing but a collection of logical fallacies and proves both the illogic and the selfish elitism of anti-bike zealotry.
I ride singletrack at least 4 days a week weather permitting and oppose this bill strongly. If you think Hatch and Lee are in this to support mountain biking, you are fooling yourself. The fringe group of mountain bikers responsible for this legislation have made a deal with the devil. Who's to say this doesn't morph into something way worse if it picks up any steam legislatively? The bill already opens the door for e-bikes....what will stop dirt bikes and ATV's?
The only thing driving a wedge between cyclists and other conservationists is the blind blanket ban on biking in the vast majority of our roadless areas that currently exists. Allowing cyclists to enjoy their equally low-impact, human-powered form of recreation can only strengthen the bond between cyclists and other conservationists. How motivated do you expect cyclists to be in defending lands that arbitrarily exclude them?
Funny, nobody cried about a deal with the devil when the Boulder White Clouds was put forth by Congressmen with even worse records on environmental voting than Hatch and Lee.
"Fringe group of mountain bikers"??
Please tell us how you come to this conclusion.
This does nothing to "dismantle the Wilderness Act and potentially other bedrock conservation laws." Again, it only returns the administration of the act to the exact same way it was for the first two decades of its existence. It "dismantles" nothing, only restores.
"The bill already opens the door for e-bikes"
That is a blatant lie. Read the bill! It clearly draws a line between human-powered and non-human-powered. e-bikes are the latter and therefore categorically excluded by this bill. The rest of your slippery slope fearmongering is equally false.
"Who's to say this doesn't morph into something way worse if it picks up any steam legislatively?"
That could be said of any and every bill ever put before Congress. Every last one of them. If we let that paranoia drive our decision making, absolutely nothing would ever get done. And if this was to morph into anything other than what it is, you would find all the cyclists who are currently in favor, every bit as adamantly opposed as you are.
1. Regarding the "trickery" of giving federal agencies 2 years to make decisions, which he says is inadequate, how much time does Mr. Kelley think the federal agencies need to make fairly simple decisions? What is a reasonable amount of time? 3 years? 10 years? I personally don't recall any trail open to biking requiring more than a signature to prohibit bicycle use on it.
2. Regarding the other "trap" of "...the legislation would not only open wilderness areas to mountain bikes, it would lock in their use"... , what do federal agencies already have in their toolbox to manage Wilderness visitation when pedestrian & equestrian use starts exceeding carrying capacity? Why would it be any different if bicycling were allowed on a few trails?
3. Lastly, does Mr. Kelley realize that the vast majority of trail users really don't care if they come across other types of trail users, including bicyclists? The vast majority of outdoor enthusiasts are just happy people who enjoy being outside in beautiful places (aka "not being at work or stuck at home"). Those happy people just don't spend the rest of their spare time drafting ridiculous letters and articles that expose their bigotry.
The only thing that has kept it at bay are all the hardworking folks who fight to keep it as it was intended.
As someone who lives within 5 miles of Wilderness here in Colorado AND is completely surrounded by public lands managed by the USFS, I can accurately show you how the 1984 non-legislative interpretation on how to manage Wilderness and Wilderness "study" areas has had a deleterious effect on the lands and trails/recreation areas that the Wilderness Act was intended to protect. A significant portion of trails, primarily beyond 5 miles of a trailhead, are in such disrepair that erosion and dead-fall have rendered them impassible, if you can find them at all. I am an active outdoorsman and conservationist. Hiking, backpacking, XC Skiing, biking and bike-packing are the reasons I live where I do. The number of youth that I see in the backcountry is dwindling rapidly. From my experience, the % of fellow "graying" users of Wilderness is at ~75% and growing. These users do not show up to maintain the trails like they used to... hiking 5 miles of trail requires much less physical demands then hiking 10 miles into the Wilderness before beginning to cut piles of >20" trees by hand and then lifting them off the trails. The foot bridges that have disappeared cannot be replaced because we do not have the small army of workers needed to carry in the lumber required to rebuild them. Our "Wild Lands" need help... Help from every available trail user.
Mountain Biking has young, active members. Members who show up to do trail work. Members who can put on a pack filled with tools, ride into a work site and efficiently perform the hard labor required for this type of public service. Continuing a policy of bike-bigotry will only serve to weaken support for Wilderness. The current grey-haired supporters of the ban grew up reading the likes Edward Abby and have a skewed view of what a Conservation Activist is... The funny thing is, "Activist" to them is now just a function of sitting at a computer and writing instead of ACTIVELY going out and maintaining our Wilderness.
Mountain Bikers support this bill with OVER 85% support... I guess 6:1 support now constitutes a "fringe group" by the uninformed Mr Kelley.
I hope the 20 minutes this took to write was worth it. I've got to get some work done so that I can go out this evening and clear some of the big trees that fell over the past week of high winds... WITH my handsaw AND my silent electric chainsaw. The future of trail maintenance will involve powerful, lightweight and silent tools... not the "buzzing" of chainsaws like this fear-mongering commentary states. Every hiker I ride past on my way to clear the trees shares a smile with me and says "Thank You"... I only wish Mr Kelley was as open-minded and courteous as 99% of the population that actually uses our public lands.
Jim
I'd also like to point out that based on years of working on volunteer trail projects, the most dedicated and best organized groups of volunteers are consistently mountain biking clubs. When organizing volunteer trail projects in Colorado, it was always the mountain bikers who would come out in force, bring their own tools, and work hard week after week. Not to say there weren't hikers involved, but they were fewer in numbers and noticeably aging out of that type of work. If you value a strong community of trail users, band together, don't divide ourselves.
The Bill quite clearly designates e-bikes as "motorized, non-human powered transport". There is no ambiguity at all... there is no wiggle room... I don't know of anyone, including e-bike manufacturers who want e-bikes in the Wilderness. The market for e-bikes is 99% commuters, to replace cars for daily commutes to work. The manufacturers know this and could care less about the handful of sales that would go towards deep backcountry travel, where, when the battery dies leaves the user with a 40 lb bike to pedal.
There are NO e-bike boogeymen lurking in the shadows to take over Wilderness.
~Jacob.
And Jim Simons, 85% mountain bikers don't support this bill. Even IMBA has said that the support for this Bill among mountain bikers is much less than that.
As a bike person there is plenty of mountain bile trails on existing public land outside the wilderness now.
For example, it’s entirely not true to claim that “every environmental group” “was 100% behind” Crapo’s Boulder White Clouds bill.
It’s almost as if John Fisch and some of these radical bikers who want to open up Wilderness to their machines are completely unaware of how things currently work (or don’t work) in the U.S. Congress. Have they had their collective head in the sand for some of the other recent public lands riders and horse-trading that goes on behind closed doors?
For example, when a bunch of public lands riders were attached to a huge National Defense Authorization Act in Decmeber 2014 many bills were changed dramatically at the last minute, especially by GOP members of Congress.
See this for some examples: http://forestpolicypub.com/[…]/
One example from Montana is the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act, which originally was only about giving some small protections to a few areas of public lands along the Rocky Mountain Front. But by the time that Senator Tester and Steve Daines were done with secret, horse-trading negotiations that bill what amended (with no public notice and no opportunity for public comment) and re-written to include:
• the release of two Wilderness Study Areas near Otter Creek, which is nearly 500 miles away from the Rocky Mountain Front
• a provision that will likely release another 14,000 acres of Wilderness Study Areas in eastern Montana near the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas development. These Wilderness Study Areas are about 350 miles from the Rocky Mountain Front.
Both of these issues were not in the original Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act introduced into Congress, but the bill was re-written in secret by Congress to include the release of these WSAs.
This isn’t “fearmongering”….this is a fact John Fisch. To think that Orrin Hatch, Mike Lee and the GOP wouldn’t do something similar with your precious bill to open up Wilderness Areas to bikes and chainsaws is “disingenuous” to say the least, or perhaps just ignorant.
You can find plenty of examples on-line of where respected leaders in the mountain biking community are actually expressing the same exact types of concerns with Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee's bill that you see coming from people like John Kelly.
Perhaps John Fisch can go to the comments section and tell people like Gunnar Waldman and former IMBA board president Ashley Korenblat how off-base their concerns are too.
http://www.tetongravity.com[…]ilderness-access-introduced
The USFS made the 1984 rule change for a few wealthy old men because the USFS didn't like the administrative burden of Wilderness Areas. They saw banning bikes, wagons, wheelbarrows and chainsaws as a way to CRIPPLE the Wilderness Act, and prevent its spread. Their strategy has largely worked... Our Wilderness Areas are in terrible disrepair and their isn't much that can be done about it. There isn't much appetite for more Wilderness Areas because we can't even maintain the inventory we have.
The 1984 rule change that banned bikes, wheelbarrows and chainsaws was arguably illegal. There was ZERO public input into these sweeping changes. It was something done in the bureaucratic halls of Washington DC by unelected USFS desk jockeys. There were no biking groups back then to challenge these drastic changes and any of the the sane USFS Rangers who dared challenge the new non-legislative rules were risking their careers.
The Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act is the legal route, based upon the Wilderness Act's sponsor's notes and floor discussion, to strengthen our Wilderness Act. It will take decades of work to fix the damage (beetle kill, erosion, mis-management, trust between user groups, etc), but this bill will begin the process of re-connecting citizens with their Wilderness.
Todd, I can't believe it took over 24 hours for you to troll this article... Was your internet down or did you have a long shift interning as a crackerjack proctologist again?
Who was this exactly? The principal author of the Bill, Howard Zahniser, died before the bill was finally signed. Since 1984 there has been dozens of new areas and millions of acres added to Wilderness areas through around 2 dozen different bills so I'm uncertain how you think this 'killed' the Wilderness Act.
"The USFS made the 1984 rule change for a few wealthy old men because the USFS didn't like the administrative burden of Wilderness Areas. They saw banning bikes, wagons, wheelbarrows and chainsaws as a way to CRIPPLE the Wilderness Act, and prevent its spread. Their strategy has largely worked..."
Do you have any actual proof or is this information from infowars? Have you ever considered that the main reason the rule change was made was that prior to the early 1980's bikes weren't designed or commonly available to ride trails like those in Wilderness.
"The 1984 rule change that banned bikes, wheelbarrows and chainsaws was arguably illegal. There was ZERO public input into these sweeping changes. It was something done in the bureaucratic halls of Washington DC by unelected USFS desk jockeys."
If there was any reason at all to think the rule change was illegal, the STC certainly would've have taken it to court since the founder of the group is a lawyer. It certainly would've been cheaper and quicker than trying to get a new law passed. Plus, the rules were published in the Federal Register and there was public input into the process. Besides, chainsaws have always been banned in Wilderness, that wasn't something they just came up with during the rule making in 1984.
"Our Wilderness Areas are in terrible disrepair and their isn't much that can be done about it."
Actually, there is. The problem with Wilderness Management is the budget for such things has declined over the years, directly as a result of folks like Sen. Lee and Sen. Hatch.
"It will take decades of work to fix the damage (beetle kill, erosion, mis-management, trust between user groups, etc), but this bill will begin the process of re-connecting citizens with their Wilderness."
I'm not sure you have a clear grasp on what Wilderness is supposed to be. It isn't supposed to be your neatly maintained neighborhood playground or park. It is supposed to be wild, you know, the places where "the forces of nature dominate".
As a person who is not a teen or a 20-something, I have become slower, but still love the wilderness. Strong, young, proud, macho people should be guided by what we have seen of destruction of wild habitat and how it has occurred. They, themselves, will want to see the wilderness preserved for their kids and grandkids.
Look at what Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee have supported in economic and foreign policy to see where their loyalties lie. They might care about Utah wilderness, but not if it interferes with the well-heeled military lobbyists who support them. Especially they vote in favor of the military as it destroys Jeju Island and Okinawa. U.S. destruction of pristine habitat can easily be (and has in the passed been) transferred to a small-population state like Utah.
Please don't make a distinction between mechanized and motorized. They are miscible; so let's stay with skeletal and muscular means of locomotion in the wilderness.
Thanks to John Kelly, Matthew Keller, Sheri Hughes, Irene S., Todd McMahon, Dale Lockwood, Don L Watson and Matthew Koehler for your informed comments.
These trails are not closed to you. Us who are mountain bikers are a healthy group who can get off our bikes and walk where our bikes are not allowed. Our local mountain bike community has worked with wilderness advocates to carve out trails on new wilderness and are not pushing to open trails on existing wilderness. Any biker who opposes wilderness because they can't ride their bikes shows their selfishness and shallow commitment to the environment.
These advocates of riding in the wilderness are ignoring all the new trails that are opening that far outweigh the ones being closed. I know in my area we have opened great trails that are not in wilderness or sensitive habitat
To everyone else: It wouldn't matter if -- like Jan Bourdart -- Senator Stewart Udall himself rose from the dead and sponsored this bill... you'd all figure out ways to slam him because ya'll just hate bikes.
And the 1984 rule didn't ban chainsaws, you are totally wrong on that. The 1984 regulation just clarified the Wilderness Act by specifically saying that Bicycles and Hang Gliders are not allowed in Wilderness areas. There is no mention of chainsaws whatsoever. But the original Wilderness Act bans "motorized equipment," which obviously includes chainsaws.
And since the 1984 was just clarifying an existing law, it didn't need to go through any public input. In other words, the words 'no other form of mechanical transport" already banned bicycles. The 1984 regulation just confirmed it.
And Jason, it was a Udall that confirmed to the Forest Service that Bicycles should not be in Wilderness Areas. Here is the article that recounts Mo Udall's meeting with the Forest Service: https://www.hcn.org/[…]/no-bikes-in-wilderness-period
In many of the pro-bike comments above there seems to be a presumption that people have a “right” to “enjoy wilderness.” But I see our Wilderness areas (designated and otherwise) as rare, irreplaceable treasures that deserve to be preserved for their own sake – even if NO ONE gets to “enjoy” them through intimate contact.
The Mona Lisa is kept in the Louvre Museum in Paris. It’s encased in bulletproof glass. The public is kept 20 feet away by a barricade and security guards. The public is allowed to observe the painting from a distance and confirm that it still exists and is being properly cared for by the authorities – but no more. This is the level of protection our Wilderness areas deserve. The public should be allowed only enough access to observe the condition of the Wilderness and confirm that authorities are doing their job in protecting it - but no more. To prevent disturbing the very thing we all putatively want to protect, the public should be allowed Wilderness access using only the least invasive method – hiking boots. Once there, the public should merely pass through quietly, quickly, cleanly, and with no trace of their passing. This is the best way to keep our Wildness areas pristine.
To this end, I ask the mountain biking community to simply make do with riding in the hundreds of millions of acres of non-Wilderness areas already open to them, and fully sign onto to the idea that Wilderness deserves maximum protection for it’s own sake.
Some of the most deeply impacted trails I have seen are open exclusively to boot or exclusively boot and horse travel. Some of the most sustainable trails I've seen - despite extremely high usage rates - have been mountain bike-specific trails (typically allowing other non-motor users but clearly dominated by bicycles). And we've all seen extremely under-used trails essentially obliterated by mother nature. While individual trails may be more suitable for one use or another for a variety of reasons, blanket statements about disproportionate impacts caused by bicycles are an effort to mislead. This is wrong. More importantly, sharing at least some Wilderness trails with cyclists does nothing to lessen the Wilderness.
Although you knowingly blur the line between wilderness as a concept and Wilderness as a federal land designation, what we are discussing here is federal Wilderness where the public does indeed have a right to enjoy recreational access. That is very clear in the Wilderness Act. Your apparent support for some kind of higher-level land designation is something that I'm sympathetic to, but I can assure you that we would get virtually none of it. That's because, just like cyclists regarding Wilderness, boot and hoof travelers would not be lining up to support a land designation that did not allow them the unfettered access to which they have become accustomed and, apparently, feel entitled to even at the expense of other users.
@Dunbar: I have read the Wilderness Act and it and the visionaries behind it definitely expected people to "enjoy" themselves in it: "...shall be administered for the use and enjoyment of the American people in such manner as will leave them unimpaired for future use as wilderness..."
The only trails you ever see that have significant impact from bicycle tires are those that see hundreds of cyclists a week. Most Wilderness trails would be lucky to see 100 cyclists per year. But you come across as a person who would gladly ban horses from Wilderness too. That's just how you are. Your way is the only way, even though you impact the forests yourself.
http://www.postregister.com[…]s-drive-mountain-bike-bill#
http://www.taosnews.com/new[…]11e6-a9d8-479db1e65387.html
http://www.news-leader.com/[…]/
So, you have been proven to be wrong again.
As a gray-headed, old-fashioned wilderness user and lover, I agree that wilderness needs the support of a younger group. We all damage it by being there; yet our support for it keeps it there.
I don't understand how people who actively seek to exclude mountain biking -- when multi-use trails successfully exist all over the place -- call mountain bikers "selfish". Explain the scenario to any unbiased person and they will say it is those who wish to exclude cyclists that are selfish.
that's the best comment ever
I agree 100% on the new toy invention and than that group and those who invented the new toy think they should be entitled to go anywhere. You name it-ATV etc.
Wilderness areas make up such a small fraction of this country. leave it wild and for future generations.
Your 4-wheel-drive, pedal car scenario is rather whimsical but it's not impossible to imagine. We could also talk about imaginary exoskeletons for hikers or skiers (or even horses!) that would represent the next level of technology beyond the existing, allowed, mechanical technologies of modern footwear, shock-absorbing hiking poles, knee braces, highly-mechanical ski bindings, etc. But the specter of all those things is not an argument for entirely excluding hikers, skiers, horses or even bicycles. Those potential threats are reasons to make sure that any changes to Wilderness management are carefully considered.
The WA defines Wilderness, in part, as a place "...without permanent improvements or human habitation...is protected and managed so as to preserve its natural conditions and...generally appears to have been affected primarily by the forces of nature, with the imprint of man's work substantially unnoticeable." Well, your 4-wheel-drive pedal car is simply not going to travel successfully on a 36" wide trail. And the modifications to the land necessary to accommodate your pedal car are arguably inconsistent with the definition of Wilderness I've just quoted. Bicycles, of course, require no such modification.
My point is that if you are concerned about a slippery slope, then maybe you have some suggestions. It seems you were ok with all the technology you carry into the Wilderness with you. Why? And it seems that you are ok with the level of "improvement" and "imprint" that you require in the form of a trail to hike on. We’re now talking about a technology (the bicycle) that requires no more "improvement" or "imprint" on the land than any other allowed technology. Maybe you'd like to see language added that explicitly forbids trail widening to accommodate some imaginary technology of the future?
You may bristle at this description, but lots of Wilderness is in serious disrepair. Many trails are impassable. Maybe you're happy about that, but then you also need to be happy with dwindling support for Wilderness. Off-road cyclists are potentially the biggest injection of labor, goodwill, youth, expertise and political force that the Wilderness has seen since 1964. And they are human-powered, human-scale, quiet, sustainable, safe and otherwise totally consistent with a secure and sustainable Wilderness. Just like you.
Jason: Horses do tremendous damage to wilderness areas, in many ways. There should be no debate about that. I would like nothing more than to see them banned from the Wilderness.
But banning horses is not a politically feasible position. That is not a fight that can be won right now. And the act of fighting the issue anyway may well do more harm to the cause of wilderness protection than good. So horses continue to be allowed in Wilderness areas without much objection.
That doesn't mean we should compound the problem by allowing more access to the Wilderness by bikers or others using mechanized equipment to travel much farther and in much greater numbers than many Wilderness areas have ever seen. It just means that some groups (bikers in this case) have to put up with what may seem to be unfair restrictions that are put in place to serve a greater good - preservation of the Wilderness.
If it seems unfair that bikes are banned while horses are allowed, then the correct answer is to ban horses. Failing that, just keeping the status quo is the only reasonable thing to do.
To illustrate: In most circumstances a biker can travel 3 times farther than a hiker. And in many areas, more people will bike into a wilderness than will walk, simply because bikes make wilderness travel feasible for the "done in a day" set. If allowing bikes causes visitation to increase by a factor of 4, while each visitor travels 3 times further, then exposure of a Wilderness area to human influence increases by a factor of 12 (e.g. 3 x 4).
What effect do you think that will have on Wilderness qualities?
The increased visitation is just for starters: What happens when the single sanctioned route through a Wilderness suddenly becomes a spiderweb of illegal trails and cuts? I believe the biking community already has some notoriety for doing just that - yes?
How long before electrified bikes make an appearance? How long can carts and even horse drawn wagons be banned once wheeled mechanical equipment in the form of bicycles is allowed? Where does all this end?
It is very very EASY to ruin, or destroy, or otherwise lose a Wilderness. And once it's gone it is not realistically possible to ever get it back. So any change to the protections already in place should only be done if it can be clearly demonstrated that the change will help preserve, and not degrade the wilderness. Allowing bikes just doesn't pass that test. Doesn't even come close.
How about this: Let's designate 1 Wilderness area as a place where the only recreation allowed is mountain biking. Then spend the next 4 years studying the impacts that come with it (including the poaching by non-mountain bikers). If the character of the land is no different 4 years later, then bikes can be allowed elsewhere, on a case-by-case basis. If the Wilderness area shows evidence of all the gobbly-gook people here are worried about, then case closed. No bikes anywhere.
Which state should this 1 Wilderness area be in?
The main problem as I see it is spectacular places where mountain bikers have explored and even maintained trails (for all users) for 30 years now are getting closed to bicycling because of both Wilderness designation and RECOMMENDED Wilderness designation (i.e. "defacto Wilderness"). The thirst for more and more Wilderness will never end with Wilderness advocates. People who love to mountain bike would love to support maximum protection of our best lands, but they usually don't since doing so eliminates one of their favorite things to do!
Think about that. Put yourself in their shoes. You've just been booted out of your favorite forest for arbitrary reasons. You wouldn't make a case for your continued use because someone is irrationally telling you your presence is damaging to the flora and fauna?
And there have been plenty of places where hikers have been booted out of because those places have sensitive plants, etc. And I'm perfectly alright with that.
And take a look at this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZsLU-k_fKk There's a guy in the video that says he likes the trail system because it is SO CLOSE TO TOWN. That's where mountain biking trail systems need to be built, not out in the middle of nowhere.
One thing we may be missing here is that we are discussing Wilderness as if all 110 million acres were created equal. While the fundamental vision and goals of Wilderness may be monolithic, the land certainly is not. There is a great variety within the Wilderness system, but, when it comes to recreation, we currently have a one-size-fits-all management approach that simply defies reality on the ground. I’m guessing that you would agree that there are places in the system that would lend themselves perfectly to some level of trail sharing. Others, not so much. Others, absolutely not. The proposed legislation simply allows for the consideration of those differences.
If you’re worried about cyclists experiencing more Wilderness than hikers (but undoubtedly less than equestrians), then you must also be worried about fast hikers who can travel 2X and 3X faster/further than other hikers. Should we exclude all hikers from all Wilderness in order to stop those fast guys? There may very well be places that are at risk of too much visitation. Other areas are virtually unseen. Again, the legislation allows a discussion to take place about who, where and when various uses may be sustainable and appropriate.
You complain about the “done in a day set.” Who do you think has a greater impact on the environment, a cyclist who gets to his destination and back in a day, or a backpacker who pitches camp for the night? Who has a greater wildlife impact, a slow moving hiker with longer residence time in the environment or a relatively fast cyclist with shorter residence time? The science cuts both ways on these issues. By the way, the relative differences in travel speeds are arguable. My backcountry travel times by bicycle are just marginally faster than my hiking times and I’ve seen many similar sentiments expressed by other cyclists citing their GPS data.
Regarding the creation of unauthorized trails, foot and hoof travelers have been responsible for virtually all the social trail creation on our public lands. Cyclists bring the same challenge and we have a couple hundred years of recreational lands management experience to help us mitigate those problems.
Regarding electric bicycles, they and any other form of motorized transportation of any kind are clearly forbidden under the proposed legislation.
My answer to your ultimate question is that including as great a variety of responsible trail users as possible – especially young and active ones – will yield far more benefit than cost to the Wilderness. If you’re suspicious, fine, let’s take it slowly and incrementally and test the results. For clues, you can ask virtually any professional land manager today outside of Wilderness and you are generally going to hear what a huge benefit it has been to enlist the resources, expertise and political support of cyclists.
With the millions upon millions of acres of land already open to hiking, I honestly would like the hiking advocates to tell me why they must have access to designated Wilderness even though it's such a small percentage of our public lands. Since it's so insignificant, why not give it exclusively to cyclists? (Of course, that is NOT what cyclists are asking for. They are asking for the opportunity to share just some parts of it.)
As a hiker, I can offer my own answer to the question. Federally designated Wilderness includes some of the most beautiful and inspiring lands in the country. I like to visit those places. Furthermore, if hiking were banned in Wilderness, there are many legal hikes outside of Wilderness that would be badly interrupted if I could not make connections across some Wilderness parcels. Also, as new Wilderness areas are added, I am losing access to trails that I have been hiking safely and sustainably for many years.
I hope that helps to answer your question.
Methinks the old guard is finding a boogyman everywhere they look on this issue. Never have I read so many 'sky is falling' scenarios. You want something to worry about, worry about a strip mine or a housing development or private interests selling off the land, not a bicycle on a trail in the woods, that you may have to share with.
So a bill has been introduced to remove a blanket ban on bicycles to determine if they're appropriate in areas owned by all citizens of the US -where non-motorized, human powered transport has been agreed on. I think that sounds reasonable but to some it's just too much to even consider, the Wilderness Act is their religion, not a land management tool. The WA is a bible to some. No, the WA is a land management tool of land owned and managed by the Federal Govt.
Some may continuously speculate about the intentions of the founders of the WA (commenting on every article in the universe) and constantly take snippets or pieces of wording of legislation (the word mechanized for example) and quote til the cows come home how the founders would think on this or that. Put down your WA (bible) and realize the WA is a land management tool. I think a few laws/bills in US history have been amended. .
Sorry old guard but your religious fervor on this issue just comes across as the type of desperation seen by a shrinking group who selfishly wants your way only, kind of like a little kid. You're rigidness and unwillingness to share and adapt land management for the needs of the 21st century is pretty lame and you aren't winning many allies from the next generation of land stewards.
By the way, the only reason for this bill being written is due to the ever expanding appetite, from extreme environmentalists (who refuse to share with bicycles) for more and more WA's and WSA's. If Wilderness and WSA inventories were what they were 40 years ago, (even 10 yrs ago) this wouldn't be an issue. I'd wager most people have no idea (but they're learning) that a bicycle isn't allowed in a WA or WSA and most of them would agree it's ridiculous to have a BLANKET ban but by evaluating on a case by case basis where bikes can go in WA's and WSA's may be appropriate. More citizens on your side (Wilderness people) will benefit the land in the long run, you've alienated a lot of people who care about the land and want it pristine, they just learn to love it on a bicycle.
Mcmahon wrote: "And take a look at this video. There's a guy in the video that says he likes the trail system because it is SO CLOSE TO TOWN. That's where mountain biking trail systems need to be built, not out in the middle of nowhere."
I'll start with this one; cyclists WERE allowed in Wilderness for 22 years after the Act was made law. They had access until 1984 when the Sierra Club and Wilderness Society pressured 3 United States Forest Service employees to reinterpret the Act. They did so with no public comment period, no NEPA analysis and no executive oversight. To do so today would be grounds for immediate termination.
Much of the Wilderness established between then and now had suffered no ill effect from cycling. Conservation in these cases has been used as a ruse to set these tracts aside for hiking and equestrian use only. Equally ironclad companion designations (also Congressionally enacted and therefore equally inviolable) have been offered from the cycling community as consensus-based solutions only to be rebuffed by the better funded Wilderness lobby. Looking for the real reason for bill S3205? Consider 32 years of inflexibility and unwise abuse of power and position as your starting point.
The author might also take note that the land managers specified in the bill can close any trail at any time to cyclists, including after the 2 year period at which point cyclists may elect to petition for the opening of those areas. Mr. Kelley also seems to feel as if there's some pro-cycling conspiracy among federal land managers. Allow me to reassure you from 20 years of firsthand experience: this is ABSOLUTELY not the case.
Read the bill. Better still, visit Sustainable Trails Coalition's website and consider the counterpoints to the uninformed (and intellectually dishonest) viewpoints of the article's author.
And despite all the complaints above, our wilderness areas have been reasonably well managed under the WA for over 50 years. This is a system that isn’t particularly broke and doesn’t need to be fixed – that is, IF PRESERVATION OF WILDERNESS IS THE FIRST PRIORITY.
From many of the comments above, I can’t help but get the impression that the biking crowd just wants to use the Wilderness as a big new playground with little regard for what is actually good for the long-term health of the Wilderness itself. In that, I hope I’m wrong.
To repeat a statement I made above: Any change to the wilderness protections already in place should only be done if it can be clearly demonstrated that the change will HELP PRESERVE, and NOT DEGRADE the wilderness.
Obviously, the suitability of a proposed change should be firmly ascertained well in advance. The Wilderness system shouldn’t be treated like a high school science experiment where people just mix things up and hope nothing too destructive happens.
The biking community hasn’t demonstrated that their presence will actually help preserve the wilderness (the opposite seems more likely). Until they do, there should be no change to the existing rules.
I'm glad you are focusing on land protection and not selfishly protecting your personal outdoor experience.
May I ask, in your opinion, what has the hiking and equestrian community done to actually help preserve the Wilderness... that mountain bikers would not do?
And while I might agree that any human visitation to Wilderness represents some level of degradation, it's the net impact of that visitation that ultimately matters. The ONLY reason we have 110 million acres of Wilderness today is that people have been allowed and encouraged to visit it. Along the way, some have even been inspired to mitigate their degradation through volunteer trail work, education, Wilderness advocacy, etc. And that is exactly what cyclists would also bring because we know from vast experience that is exactly what cyclists bring to non-Wilderness lands. Ask any professional land manager. And with that involvement would come significantly greater support for Wilderness. All of that adds up to net preservation of the Wilderness. If anyone is looking for a risky experiment, try kicking hikers and equestrians out of the Wilderness and watch how fast support for Wilderness disappears forever. The blind, blanket exclusion of bicycles is having an identical, albeit slower, effect.
But mountain bikes were not commercially available, and the sport of mountain biking was basically non-existent until the early 80’s. The impact that mountain biking had on wilderness prior to 1984 has no relevance at all to the present.
Jason asks: “..what has the hiking and equestrian community done to actually help preserve the Wilderness... that mountain bikers would not do?”
Short answer Jason: We limit our numbers. Hiking is so time consuming and, in the case of backpacking so strenuous that few people are even able, much less inclined to walk far into the woods to reach a wilderness area. We’re probably all familiar with the phenomena of human presence dropping off exponentially with distance from the asphalt. The best way to minimize the human impact on wilderness is to make the wilderness accessible by human foot only. Regarding horse riders: They are also self-limiting. Caring for, transporting, and prepping horses is very time consuming (although they can out-walk a man 3 to 1 once they’re finally on a trail). And horse ownership is unaffordable for all but a few. I don’t like horses in wilderness. But the fact is there’s little risk of the wilderness being overrun by them. You can't really say that about mountain bikes.
You pro-bike guys are good at asking questions. Not so good at answering them.
Above I asked the question: “ If allowing bikes causes visitation to increase…by a factor of 12…What effect do you think that will have on Wilderness qualities?” I didn’t get a good answer to that question. Any takers?
Irene S asked: “With the millions upon millions of acres of land already open to mountain biking, I honestly would like the biking advocates to tell me why they must have access to designated wilderness…”
This question hasn’t been addressed except by Daniel Greenstadt who just flipped the question back to Irene without actually answering it. Irene asked a serious question that deserves a well thought out answer. Hopefully an answer centered around the idea that Preservation and Protection of the Wilderness is the First Priority.
There is no doubt that bikes do more damage to trails, I see it all the time on trails.
Horses allow people who have physical disabilities the chance to enjoy the wilderness and has historical precedence. Bikers such as myself are healthy and I am very thankful that I can walk where I can't bike.
Bikers who are not happy with the 95% of land open to them put their interests above all else .
I truly question Bikers who don't support wilderness because they don't get their way on their commitment to the environment and our fellow species that inhabit these places.
To fellow bikers lets work on opening new trails on the 95% and working on carving out trails where appropriate on new wilderness proposals and stop your obsession on current wilderness areas.
There should be NO offroad vehicles in wilderness areas no matter how they are powered. And, once this gear - monkey business is defeated and done, it should cause us to want better definition in the Wilderness Act so that this type of assault from offroad groups cannot happen again in the future.
“ If allowing bikes causes visitation to increase…by a factor of 12…What effect do you think that will have on Wilderness qualities?”
I just answered that above. No different with any type of user.
Irene S asked: “With the millions upon millions of acres of land already open to mountain biking, I honestly would like the biking advocates to tell me why they must have access to designated wilderness…”
I already replied to her.
Listen... you'd like to ban horses from Wilderness. Probably rock climbers, backcountry skiers and kayakers too. That's all I need to know about your attitude in life. Your way will always be the best and only way a person should experience Wilderness (in your mind) in order to be connected to the efforts to protect, preserve and defend Wilderness. And there is absolutely nothing anyone can say that will change your mind one iota.
I think you should be very careful about saying "there is absolutely nothing anyone can say that will change your mind one iota." You might be talking about yourself.
Hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Meanwhile, mountain bikes have less of an impact on trails than horseback riders, as the hooves of horses have a tendency to create higher sediment yields by tilling and pocking the soil where they walk upon.
Sign this petition to prevent a bike ban on the Big Lick Trail of the San Juan National Forest: http://wp.me/p2Darv-22D
Tell me... as a mountain biker for 24 or 25 years now, what is the most memorable backcountry experience you've had on a mountain bike? Something verging on a "religious experience"? Please be specific, if you don't mind. And secondly, how did that adventure ruin the experience of hikers or equestrians you may have encountered during your ride?
Not sure what mechanized stuff you are talking about. I don't take a cell phone or GPS, just a good pair of trail shoes.so what hypocrisy?
Again you are not kept out of the wilderness as I imagine you are obviously healthy enough to walk.
I have no problem with bikes in Big lick as it is not in a wilderness area. It is the forest service and horseback riders who feels that they need to balance out the trails. If you feel this wrong take it up with them.
We are going to get a lot of new trails coming on board at places like Phil's world and Boggy draw in this neck of the woods
If mountain bikes are to be allowed in Wilderness then the trails they are allowed on must be designed to handle the sport; that would mean we need to develop more trails in wilderness which is totally against the purpose of the preservation of these lands. Budgets are being reduced consistently and land managers are already being asked to do way too much with way too little.
Wilderness makes up a fraction of public land available for recreational activities. Hatch and Lee are not to be trusted and are simply attempting to crowbar open the legal and political protection that is keeping wilderness WILD.
Is that Bierstadt reference purposeful??
As far as the large enthusiastic pool of seasoned volunteers.... they are most certainty an indispensable part of the past and future of all trail maintenance but they don't exist everywhere..... Sure, outside of Denver, Durango, or Santa Fe but Selway, Sawtooth, or Gila wilderness areas may struggle.
I think you misread my E-Mail, I don't have any disagreement with what you said but was questioning Adam's remarks about the" plethora of mechanized goods that hikers have?"
Also he big lick trail that Adam mentioned is not in the Hermosa wilderness but a special management area adjacent to the Wilderness area. This is an example of bikers an other mechanized users working with wilderness advocates and is a good model moving forward.
And just to push back on even your average rule, how is it that thousands of miles of trails that are outside of Wilderness and are physically totally indistinguishable from trails inside Wilderness are routinely managed successfully and sustainably by the agencies to include bicycles. As you know, the answer, generally, is not power tools.
Your point about under-funded agencies is well taken. Maybe we can work together to fix that.
In the concrete category, we can talk about impacts of feet vs. tires vs. hooves (and try to evaluate the data from objective studies and not anecdotes). We can consider potential issues when travelers in different modes encounter each other (but plenty of trails, including those out my window right now in Durango, manage to accommodate these modes without much fuss) (and potential conflicts could very well be a logical reason for selective exclusion of some modes on some trails). We can measure the numbers and types of users, and also the hours they might volunteer to help mitigate the impact of all visitors. These and others are rational reasons for debate and decision.
Philosophy and myth not so much. As a scientist, I know that tradition is among the worst reasons for human decisions. Holding dear to tradition would have only a small fraction of the current human population living in caves and mud huts--and in hostile wilderness. Feeling like a given mode of travel is the morally correct one is purely your arbitrary opinion (and ascribing sacred aspects to a "proper" way to experience wilderness is even more arbitrary and less defensible--what you claim is holy I can simply refute as delusional). We all have opinions, but none are more sacrosanct than others.
And so, politics. Yep, ugly and contradictory, and ultimately (at least in any cooperative society) involving compromise. We can strive to please everyone (at least in some ways), and balance majority rule with sensitivity to minority opinion. We probably can't reconcile true zealots.
I mountain bike (most recently two days ago) and have gone (legally) pretty far into the back country. I hike (most recently this morning, including a section in Federal Wilderness). Putting aside opinion and rhetoric, selective Wilderness trail access for bikes will not change the physical world much. It will obviously please some people, and anger others.
Of course, we could just ban all human travel in Wilderness, and piss off almost everyone.
Also, it is clear to me that Todd McMahon should be banned from the wilderness because he is human, and every human I have ever seen in the wilderness is using "mechanical transport." Sprung has a very good essay on the semantics at http://www.wildernessbicycling.org/[…]/mechanical_transport.html
And there are many places where I already cannot hike and I am perfectly fine with that.
The Wilderness Act includes the most and excludes the least and does so while preserving wilderness.
Offroad vehicle groups of all types have fought for special treatment or access rights above all others in the past, so why should this group of pedestrian humans be given special treatment above all other pedestrian humans and be allowed to operate vehicles in Wilderness Areas?
--Bicycles are vehicles. Bicycles that are purpose-built for offroad use are offroad vehicles and you cannot logically argue against that fact.
--Your group wants to erode the existing protections afforded in The Wilderness Act that were always intended to exclude any type offroad vehicles, other forms of mechanized transport and motorized tools. You can no longer argue against that fact.
--You cannot argue against the fact that YOU are perfectly welcomed to enter and travel within Wilderness Areas no differently than ANY other PERSON.
--You cannot argue against the fact that this Bill seeks special permission for you to operate your offroad vehicles within designated Wilderness Areas.
--You cannot argue against the fact that no other user group can or has ever felt they were entitled to be able to operate any type of offroad vehicles or other mechanized transport within Wilderness Areas.
Your bill is what it is. Your Bill and your arguments for it have always been absurd and have always been incapable of supporting extended rational discourse. Eventually, your arguments simply run out of gas and you guys need someone like John Fisch to jump in with a long ridiculously circular and irrational justification for....well, no one knows by the time his bloviated diatribes come to a welcomed end.
So yeah, whatever it takes to bring your BS to an end. I cannot wait until this Bill meets it's demise in the same way you guys were shot down by Randy Moore with your Pacific Crest Trail Reassessment Initiative.
This trail is the reason we want Wilderness restored to its intent... HUMAN POWERED RECREATION and not as a HIKER only PRESERVE the way it has currently been perverted to be. This land has been targeted to become Wilderness. There was a push to make it Wilderness Study but luckily for us, a large historic mine is nearby and has been able to fight back against Wildernuts who's only goal is to eliminate bikes from the trail. The Mine company has been a wonderful steward of the land. They have more environmentalists on staff and many of the employees are locals who also recreate regularly in the backcountry. Locals will protect the land in their backyard... not Washington bureaucrats and Wilderness romantics scattered across the flat lands while dreaming they lived here.
Backcountry cyclists care about the land as much as any other user group. The numbers of cyclists is growing and the number of hiker-only users, luckily for the land, are dying off. Sounds cold... but its true. They are aging fast and although still effective and passionate on a computer, they aren't showing up to maintain our resources OR even showing up to enjoy them anymore (if they ever did).
Did you know that Europe has nature preserves all through the continent and I couldn't find a single NO BIKES ALLOWED trail? The people in Europe, including the maligned French, were incredibly friendly towards bikes on the trails. The truth is... bikes do not take away from EVERYONE's experience... it only interferes with bike bigoted people. I'm guessing you wouldn't single out a racial group or another nationality for exclusion from Wilderness, would you? No... because that kind of bigotry is naked... yet your angry bigotry towards cyclists is somehow OK? Go back to Kindergarten and learn how to share with a smile...
The Human Powered Wilderness Bill is simple... Let the local land managers who are responsible for the trails decide how to best utilize and protect EACH resource. It is not a slippery slope, unless you just hate others who are not like you... then its your last arguement.
As you know, 14ners see tidal waves of people coming from the Front Range seeking to "check the box" off their list of 14ners. How many bikes have you seen on the 16 14ners where bikes are not prohibited? Exactly... you haven't seen any and neither have I. Why should 100% of our precious Wilderness be managed as if it were a 14ner? That is exactly the system that is in place today. What about the trails that were primarily mountain bike trails and got annexed into Wilderness? Should those trails eliminate the user group that created them? Why should that user group EVER trust or help another user group that has been responsible for kicking them out of their public recreational facilities?
I work with and meet with BLM and USFS rangers regularly. A quick conversation with them and you'll find that the percentage of hikers who show up (vs the total # of hikers) is crazy LOW. Conversely, on the trails that allow bikes, cyclists show up in dramatically higher percentages. Imagine those resources going toward some of the few, remote Wilderness trails that would be affected by the common sense legislation that is in committee currently... it would benefit everyone AND good for the land.
The common sense legislation in question will restore the intent of the Wilderness Act and strengthen public support for Wilderness. Very few trails would be affected by the clarification provided by this legislation... and yet it would have a big impact on public support.
Hate-speech directed toward a vehicle...I love it.
Are bikes now consider to be part of a "protected class"?...should they be?
Seriously, aren't we really just talking about one functionally pedestrian group asking for special permission over another? Because, we already know that mtn biker pedestrians and hiker pedestrians are both equally welcomed pedestrians in Wilderness Areas. Just the same as birdwatcher pedestrians, climber pedestrians, dog walker pedestrians, photographer pedestrians, fisherman pedestrians, and assorted other nature-loving pedestrians. Why aren't all these other pedestrians crying "bigot"? Why are only the mountain biking enthusiasts claiming a lack of access and bigoted behavior?
I'm not calling you a hater... I don't know anything about you... other than I've never worked on a trail crew with you. You very well could be a bike-bigot, but I'm going to believe that you are just mis-informed about the issue... probably from reading Todd's rhetoric.
Mountain bikers are just starting to fight back. This is just the beginning.... get used to it. We are no longer going to be doormats for people who want to discriminate against us.
Your creative argument exposes the desperation to change the topic away from the very practical bill in front of congress... Human Powered in our Wilderness Recreation Areas is what was intended. Doing a case-by-case designation for each trail will take the land managers very little time. I've talked with several rangers and they have all said that they could classify their trails in 10 minutes.
It is sensible legislation that strengthens the Wilderness Act.
"How many bikes have you seen on the 16 14ers where bikes are not prohibited? Exactly, you haven't seen any and neither have I." Amazing that you would make that sort of assumption about my experiences. I saw about a dozen mountain bikes coming down Mt. Elbert's NE ridge last year in early October. Had a good conversation with them and encouraged them to do trail work on 14ers. I saw several a few weeks ago when I re-did Grays Peak; for the 8th or 9th time; with a friend from California.
Glad to hear that you converse with BLM and USFS staff. So do I. Ever hear of the Colorado 14ers Initiative? They do the work on the 14er trails with & for the agencies; and their volunteers are mostly hikers. I'm familiar with CFI as I was a member of its original board of directors in 1994 and have been told that I'm their longest standing $$ donor.
"What about the trails that were primarily mountain bike trails and got annexed into wilderness?" I'm not aware of that happening in Colorado. My impression here is that the wilderness advocacy community works well with mountain bike groups such as IMBA, Summit Fat Tire, and other mtn. bike groups. I know you believe that IMBA is "dying." I don't see that myself.
You refer to the Hatch/Lee bill as common sense legislation. I disagree. And I'm getting weary of Utah legislators trying to make decisions for other Western states; whether it's this legislation; or Rep. Rob Bishop on his anti-Antiquities Act jihad; or Utah State Rep. Ken Ivory with his American Lands Council trying to allow states to take over federal lands. Wake up Jim. There are bigger issues "out there" than the so-called Sustainable Trails Coalition getting upset because they can't ride their bikes on each and every acre of national public land.
Pergaps,you should mount an effort to have the Wilderness Act amended to read..."no forms of footwear".
Don't be a footwear bigot.
Mechanical Transport, as exposed in the Wilderness Act's floor discussion, is another way to say motorized in the 1950s and 60s. It is only your opinion that bikes should be classified as Motorized so that you can eliminate another user from our public resources when in fact, bikes without motors are non-motorized forms of human transport, just like skis, paddle boats, snowshoes AND boots of any kind.
I stopped mountaineering a while back because all of that pounding on my body was taking a toll. I fully plan to be 100 years old and still physically able to enjoy our backcountry... on skis, snowshoes, boots and bikes... like our Wilderness Act intended.
We have lost bike access in Colorado. For example, the Indian Peaks Wilderness has an arbitrary "jut" out with on only one purpose, to bisect the High Lonesome Trail so that bikes can't ride through. Now that trail is hard to even find... much less have a great hike or bike ride on. Several trails going over the Continental Divide were eliminated as well. Many of those trails would NOT be opened to bikes if the STC bill passed, but a few of the old wagon trails that are now hiking trails would most likely be available to ride. Vasquez Peak and James Peak Wilderness have both cut bikes out as well... There is no reason that a cyclists should be prevented from riding Berthod Pass over to Corona Pass using the old ski hill road and the CDT... or over to Vasquez Peak & Hermann Gulch.
And what about FatBikes in the winter? There would be some great riding during "crust season" that would have ZERO impact on Wilderness. Not only do the fat tires have scientifically 1/12 the impact to the plants and soil than a hiker, but when you are riding the sun-baked crust 30' above the ground in March & April... where nobody goes during the Winter, what practical argument can be made that a Nordic Biker is "harming" anyone or anything? The STC simply restores sanity to our public land management for the betterment of ALL.
"Bicycle: A VEHICLE with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel with a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle-like seat."
From Oxford:
"Bicycle: A VEHICLE consisting of two wheels held in a frame one behind the other...."
From Google:
"Bicycle: A VEHICLE composed of two wheels held in a frame one behind the other, propelled by pedals and steered with handlebars attached to the front wheel."
Boots, snowshoes and skis aren't "propelled by pedals connected to a drive wheel by a chain", nor are they "steered by handlebars" or a steering wheel, nor do they have a "saddle - like seat"...or seats of any type for that matter.
The reason they don't have these components is because they aren't vehicles....they are not mechanical transports. Bicycles ARE vehicles..they ARE mechanical transports. When bicycles are engineered and manufactured for offroad purposes, they become "offroad vehicles" (ORV) or "all terrain vehicles" (ATV).
According to Merriam-Webster, a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices; especially one who regards or treats the members of a group with hatred and intolerance. Excluding cylists out of intolerance is quite simply bike bigotry... or more correctly... cyclist bigotry, but using alliteration sounds better.
I'm sorry to crush your want to assign the "bigot" label on those who oppose your viewpoint about introducing vehicle into wilderness.
You struggle with separating people from machines on this issue. I do not.
And public input on the 1984 Regulation was not needed because the regulation was clarifying an existing law. The discussion was done before the law was passed.
And, I don't think the subject of BIGOTRY should ever enter into the discussion in regards to this issue. First of all, it's readily apparent that the sport of mountain biking is different than hiking. It's okay to regulate different activities differently. And I seriously doubt that this legislation will unite anyone. It's already been verified that less than half of mountain bikers support the Bill. And mountain bikers are only 2.8% of the population.
The whole idea is keep it as primitive as possible. Not to have little niches here and there where people can decide what a law meant .
All day long, Mr. Welch can look at trail users utilizing a range of mechanical transportation equipment such as skis, boats, hiking poles, etc. and see worthy Wilderness travelers. But if a trail user happens to be astride something that looks like the bicycle that struck Mr. Welch on the PCT (illegally) back in 2012, then suddenly that person - and all persons like her - must be separated from their equipment. It's straight up hypocrisy.
At some level, Mr. Welch even knows it's hypocritical, which is why he has invented his own mantra surrounding the word "vehicle." That term, by the way, appears nowhere in the Wilderness Act except in a single reference to "motorized vehicles." It's a technique straight out of the fear monger's handbook: Pick a piece of intimidating and inflammatory language and apply it to something that has no relevance. I don't think there's a serious land management agency or professional in the country (well, there's got to be at least one) that applies the term "vehicular" to their trail users who ride bicycles. Mr. Welch should try asking any nonmotorized trails manager if they allow vehicles on their trails and see how long it takes them to escort him out of the building.
I can assure that at NO level does "Mr. Welch" feel there is anything even remotely hypocritical about referring to bikes as vehicles. Why?....because "Mr. Welch" never assigned that definition to them. Mr. Welch simply looked up the definition in a dictionary...like the examples I provided further up the page. You might do the same and educate yourself.
Also, I can assure you that a court WOULD apply that classic definition of a bicycle in any adjudication process required when reviewing these legal questions. The no mechanized transport exclusion would take no more than seconds to resolve against that definition...
You lose.
“…it is hereby declared to be the policy of the Congress to secure for the American people of present and future generations the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness. For this purpose there is hereby established a National Wilderness Preservation System to be composed of federally owned areas designated by Congress as ‘wilderness areas', and these shall be administered for the use and enjoyment of the American people in such manner as will leave them unimpaired for future use and enjoyment as wilderness,..”
The language of the Wilderness Act has potentially conflicting sections between “Preservation” as described above, and “use.” But courts have repeatedly ruled that Long-Term Preservation of Wilderness Areas was the ultimate goal of Congress in the Wilderness Act. The benchmark case thus far is 9th Circuit Court of Appeals: “High Sierra Hikers Assn vs Blackwell”
Thus in any conflict between Preservation and Use, Preservation has first priority.
In practice this means that the Federal authorities have the discretion to prohibit bikes even if bikes don’t fall into the category of “mechanical equipment.” Indeed, in theory Federal authorities are REQUIRED to restrict or even prohibit everything, possibly including hikers and horses, that becomes too inconsistent with the long-term goal of Wilderness Preservation. So all this discussion of what the phrase “mechanical equipment” really means is completely irrelevant.
Bike advocates should forget about trying to re-interpret the Wilderness Act. It’s meaning with regard to Wilderness Preservation is very clear. Instead, I wish bikers would seek compromise solutions involving expanded and improved trails in non-wilderness land, and designated special use areas tailored for bikes. The IMBA has done this for years and has had considerable success. There’s just no legitimate reason for all this controversy.
Your comments completely support bikes on certain Wilderness Trails... right up until your last paragraph. That is where you went off the rails. Bike advocates are asking Congress to restore the intent of the Wilderness Act and to go back to the standard set in 1964. We are asking to undo the illegal administrative action in 1984. I wish the elitist "hiker only" crowd would seek compromise solutions involving expanded and improved trails in Wilderness land... thus allowing greater support for future generations to possibly encourage additional Wilderness Areas for ALL to enjoy. The IMBA has LOST more trails than its supported. It is NOT a bike friendly organization anymore... which is why its membership is cratering. Even ex-board members were "outed" as being anti-bike advocates and were on the IMBA board when massive trail networks were being taken away from cyclists. IMBA has lost access at a rate over 10:1 miles. The good board members at IMBA left, citing the culture on the board to appease other extremist groups while not representing their own membership.
You are absolutely right... There's just no legitimate reason for all of this controversy. Thank you for supporting the STC's bill so that we can get back to protecting our shared natural resources for the benefit of ALL.
You suggest that cyclists attempt to "seek compromise solutions involving expanded and improved trails in non-wilderness land" and that "IMBA has done this for years and has had considerable success."
To your first point, we've been doing EXACTLY that for decades and are STILL losing considerable access as more and more land is designated as Wilderness. To the second? Nearly every success that IMBA can name can be reasonably described as mitigating the number of linear miles lost. That's not compromise. That's one group bearing all of the weight.
Declaring a land parcel containing 100 miles of multi-use trail as Wilderness then giving 10 miles back and labeling it "compromise" is as disingenuous as it is insulting. Every single cyclist involved in every one of those negotiations bristles and grits their teeth when they hear that word.
Were Wilderness advocates to more willingly embrace cherry stems, boundary adjustments, cycling (Wilderness B) corridors and Congressionally enacted companion designations (each as ironclad as WIlderness with exactly ZERO having ever been overturned), we wouldn't be having a conversation about Senators Hatch and Lee. Greed, gluttony and myopia of groups such as the Wilderness Society and the Sierra Club have led us here.
...and if you want to argue impact, I invite you to take a tour of any one of Colorado's Wilderness 14ers. The impact the hiking community has wrought (braided trails, unburied feces, shortcutted switchbacks) is the entire reason for being of the Colorado 14ers Initiative. In too many cases Wilderness designation uses the cloak of conservation and protection to mask what's really a play for exclusive use.
I'm not really buying the statement that mountain biking has been losing trails that much. Yes, Boulders/White Clouds closed off to mountain biking 293,000 acres of land. But even the Forest Service has said that only about 40 miles of trails that mountain bikers ACTUALLY USED were closed. And much more than that were saved because the Bowery Loop was kept out of the Wilderness Proposal, and at the last minute 23,000 acres were taken out of the Wilderness to keep the 4th of July Trail intact. Meanwhile, because of Boulders/White Clouds, 155,000 acres have been taken off Wilderness Study Area status and is in the process of becoming multi use.
And in the case of the Gallatan Forest in Montana, Snowmobilers sued to get snowmobiles in Wilderness Study Areas. The Judge denied the Snowmobilers access and ruled that the Forest Service must manage Wilderness Study Areas like Wilderness Areas. In fact, that's what the Montana Wilderness Act of 1977 has in its law. Section 3 of that Act states "Except as otherwise provided by this section, and subject to existing private rights, the wilderness study areas designated by this Act shall, until Congress determines otherwise, be administered by the Secretary of Agriculture so as to maintain their presently existing wilderness character and potential for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System."
So, if you were riding on those trails in Montana for the last couple of decades, you should consider yourself lucky, because according to the law you really should not have been allowed to do so.
And I really don't need to look at any of Colorado's 14ers. That is really not relevant. Saying that other people are doing bad things and that's why mountain bikers should be allowed in Wilderness Areas, well, that's not all that compelling of an argument. You should really be trying to get Congress to decide on Montana's Wilderness Study Areas, and get the situation resolved.
Bikes were banned because their impact (and the inevitable follow-on impacts) on the "Wilderness Character" of the places they would travel through (not just the trail they would roll over) was judged to be too severe to be consistent with long-term Wilderness Preservation. This may have been a direct result of bikes being considered "mechanical." But the bike ban would, or at least SHOULD have happened whether they're "mechanical" or not.
What you bike people can't seem to get is that the burden of proof is on you to demonstrate that allowing bikes in Wilderness won't degrade that Wilderness. Can you show me solid data for a wildlife population that increased and became healthier after bikes were allowed into its territory? I don't think you can. Can you show me a mostly pristine area that became LESS TRAMMELED after bikes were allowed? I don't think you can. The nature of your sport and the temperament of some of your cycling brethren tends to lead to just the opposite. I'm not being judgemental. I'm just stating rather obvious facts.
When the Wilderness Act was negotiated, John Kennedy was President. If he had to comment on this wilderness debate today, he would probably say something like: "Ask not what your Wilderness can do for YOU. Ask what YOU can do for your Wilderness." The big problem I see in the pro-bike comments above is that this idea - this concept of preserving the Wilderness for it's own sake even if it means you lose some freedoms within it, doesn't seem to occur to you guys. You already have as much access to Wilderness as anyone. You apparently just don't value the Wilderness enough to enjoy in the least invasive manner - on foot. If that truly is the case (and I realize my comment may apply to only a small minority of bikers) then is it any wonder your cause generates so much push-back?
As of today, over 116 Conservation groups have petitioned Congress to "keep bikes out of Wilderness."
http://wildernesswatch.org/[…]t-Wilderness-from-bikes.pdf
Instead of blasting these people as senile old elitist farts who will soon die off, maybe it would behoove you biker dudes to try to understand why there is so much objection to what you want?
You also wrote to Todd McMahon: "because you live in Wisconsin and have ZERO frontline experience in the wilderness issues on the ground in the West." Well, Mr. McCormack. I live in Lakewood, Colorado and have 30+ years of experience in wilderness issues on the ground. Do you also want to insult me? And you're not even a subscriber to High Country News, which may say something about your interest in Western issues.
You started off pretty well much earlier in this string but this has now devolved into a very familiar and completely hypocritical argument that attempts to create a test for cyclists that doesn't exist for other trail users. Following your argument about preservation being highest priority (something I don't disagree with): What you boot people can't seem to get is that the burden of proof is on you to demonstrate that allowing boots in Wilderness hasn't degraded that Wilderness. Can you show me solid data for a wildlife population that increased and became healthier after boots were allowed into its territory? I don't think you can. Can you show me a mostly pristine area that became LESS TRAMMELED after boots were allowed? I don't think you can. The nature of your sport and the temperament of some of your hiking brethren tends to lead to just the opposite. I'm not being judgemental. I'm just stating rather obvious facts.
I grew up in Wisconsin, Randy. Paddled the Boundary Waters, pedaled Kettle Moraine, skied the Birkie course and drank too much coffee and beer at Memorial Union. And I'm really not generalizing Wilderness advocates...but to be fair, I am lumping you, Todd and Mike V into the same bucket of nuts and bolts (the anthropomorphized object representing you replete with sharper edges than most of the others).
Over the years I've heard many perspectives from the hiking community that I've found thought provoking and that have pushed me to incorporate their concerns into my perspective. I've hiked on many trails on which I believe bikes simply don't belong. What Mr. Barker, Mr. Stroll and I believe is that a blanket ban needlessly eliminates a great many stewards from the lands they've loved, protected and maintained. We ask only for a case-by-case reassessment of the trails that have been taken away.
Is that reasonable and objective analysis too much to ask? To my opinion, it isn't. To yours it is. While I respect your right to hold that opinion, having listened and considered your perspective, I still find myself in disagreement. I believe that there are SOME trails within Wilderness perfectly suited for cyclists and a great many others that are not. You believe cyclists to be a scourge upon the backcountry.
Steve? I'll happily send you a list of the trails IMBA's Ashley Korenblat gave away in the first draft of Hidden Gems, then another list of the ones local riders fought tooth and nail to get back, then another list of those that were ultimately lost because of her personal pro-Wilderness stance. IMBA did the riders of the high country no favors. I'm sorry that you're insulted, but you seem to be taking offense at a comment not really intended for you. There are a great many Wilderness advocates whom I both respect and admire, while still finding myself at philosophical loggerheads with them.
Am I to understand that I need to be a card-carrying member of HCN before I'm allowed to hold an opinion on matters that impact the American West? Agree to disagree, my friend.
At a very basic level we ALL love the land. It's difficult for many to bear that in mind at times, me included. But all of us here are more alike than different when compared to an average person on the street in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. We care deeply about the land and are rejuvenated and energized by it. It holds power and sway over our minds and souls and is deserving of our best efforts to love and protect it. There's a twisted comfort in the overwhelming Venn overlap of shared ideals, sort of like a sleeping bag with a horsehair liner, but comfort there is nonetheless.
Goodnight, girls. We can kvetch at each other again in the AM.
Your want to re-consider what was already considered at the time the Act was drafted is what irks everyone. It seems to come from some misplaced sense of entitlement. Simply placing the words "human-powered" doesn't cut it...and you know it. But, the few of you hope upon hope and have hitched your wagon to the worst thugs in the anti-conservation and anti-wilderness business. Seriously, how well did you think this would be received? How well do you think the entire mountain biking community would be viewed if by some miracle of miracles you were successful with this misguided BS?
You should be thankful that this will likely be your last approach at this and that it will be over soon.
The current system of Wilderness Preservation has worked well 1927 if you go back to the designation of the original Primitive Areas. There's nearly a century of data to show that wilderness can tolerate a reasonable degree of foot traffic. So you bikers want a change from a status quo that has worked well for a long time. Prove (rigorously) that it will do no harm and you'll get less resistance.
Todd asks: "Can you show me a mostly pristine area that became LESS TRAMMELED after boots were allowed?"
Answer: No. And if foot/horse traffic begins to noticeably degrade a wilderness I would expect the authorities to restrict activity accordingly. Of course it's not that simple in the real world. Wilderness administrators normally have their hands tied a dozen different ways. But just because they don't do an ideal job doesn't justify changes that make a bad problem worse.
Dunbar is already on record wishing horses were banned from Wilderness areas. That says everything.
Dunbar is apparently a Hateful Old Hiker who is intolerant of anyone who does anything in the woods other than hiking. The same assessment applies to 75% of the people responding to this opinion piece, including its writer.
And here are some interesting facts about Wisconsin. As I said before, the West has way more public lands than states elsewhere. Well coupled with that, the west has far less people. In fact, Wisconsin has more people than Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana combined. You could add in Nevada, and you'd finally be a little bit more than Wisconsin. Plus, Wisconsin is home to John Muir. The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a hiking only trail, goes through the property adjacent to where John Muir grew up, and has the lake where John Muir went fishing as a kid. And since I've hiked the whole 1100 mile Ice Age Trail, I've hiked through that property.
And, "no other form of mechanical transport" in the original Wilderness Act is the phrase that has always banned mountain bikes. The first commercially available mountain bike didn't happen until 1981, and it took a few years before the prices came down, so 1984 is about the right time to clarify that the Wilderness Act prohibited mountain bikes.
If you couldn't pull a car with wheels you surly couldn't ride something with wheels.
Thanks.
Even if we accept your backdating to some time prior to the Wilderness Act, I still think this argument doesn't hold in the face of what is actually being proposed. As you say, we have a century (even more perhaps) that shows foot traffic (I see you seem to be excluding horses) degrading the resource, but apparently to a degree that you think is reasonable and acceptable. We also have about three decades (even more perhaps) of bicycle use and scientific analysis of that use that generally shows bicycles to have similar or lesser impact than other users. I assume you've reviewed the literature. Perhaps you can tell us what you think isn't "rigorous" about that science and perhaps you can post the "rigorous" science that proves your assertions about the sufficiently benign impacts of foot (and horse?) travel.
Short of providing that, a proposal that would allow professional land managers to make case-by-case decisions about if and how some Wilderness trails might be shared with bicycles seems to me like a reasonable and cautious idea based on facts rather than fear and conjecture.
@Lockwood: Would you care to show evidence? I'm not saying you're wrong, but just curious if you have evidence to back that statement up. I remember reading something about congress questioning the rigid rules the forest service had for managing wilderness in the 1970's.
The impact will come by simply adding the additional numbers of a new usergroup, not solely from the impact of the vehicle.
The bigger issue and question will still be whether or not the Wilderness Act should be amended to allow offroad vehicles into wilderness areas for selected types of offroad vehicle usergroups.
Bicycles are awesome human-powered vehicles, but vehicles don't belong in wilderness areas.
http://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin[…].8.111.1.209.4&rgn=div8
Title 43: Public Lands: Interior
PART 8340—OFF-ROAD VEHICLES
Subpart 8340—General
§8340.0-5 Definitions.
(a) Off-road vehicle means any motorized vehicle capable of, or designed for, travel on or immediately over land, water, or other natural terrain
1) Bikes tend to ride farther from trailheads and are much more likely to go from one trailhead to another whereas hikers predominately stay within 5 miles of a trailhead which leads to overuse of that "close" trail segment.
2) Public Policy shouldn't be in the game of deciding "who" can go... but it is fair to decide how many. It is possible that overused trails should issue daily passes and then LIMIT those passes. Hikers do not support this because they find any limitations on their free use of "their" trails to be a cumbersome burden. Yes, it is highly hypocritical of the "hiker only" crowd to not want to be limited on trails.
3) The STC's bill enables LOCAL land managers the ability to manage the trails they are responsible for. It simply unties their hands so that they can do what is best.
4) Most bikers will want to stay away from the crowded trail segments... It simply isn't ideal for mountain bikers either... Its the same reason cyclists avoid heavily traveled roads.
5) There are a lot of trails that see <100 hikers annually. Usage is certainly a factor on which trails the local land manager gets to weigh when considering adding bike access.
6) Nobody wants to discuss trail protection/trail damage anymore... because bikes have the ability to massively change their footprint from 1" wide to 5" wide (and getting wider). The local land manager could evaluate the trail's surface and specify a min pressure/tire size to ensure a given trail is protected. My 5" tires with 2.0 psi in the tires put down massive feet (without the impact/acceleration of a hiker) and has even been proven to NOT damage delicate grasses, unlike hikers without some kind of mechanical device strapped to their feet to lower their pressure to the ground. A group of 10 FatBikes got out on a destroyed trail, while it was still somewhat soft, after pack horses went on the trail during the Spring's snow-melt season and destroyed it. We rode up and back that 5 mile trail. It was tough going on the outgoing climb... but by the time the last guy rolled back down, the trail had a perfectly flat & smooth 12" wide path where 6" deep horse prints had been. The hikers going up to that hut for the entire season certainly benefited from the cyclists "work".
The BLANKET BAN is what is at issue... In no way is this bill a BLANKET permission to ride a bike on any trail. It simply allows for common sense trail management and will unite fellow outdoor enthusiasts to support Wilderness quality and expansion.
I love how the every response doesn't want to address the bill at hand... and only discuss overblown fears that simply aren't a realistic possibility.
It doesn't matter how land managers currently define "offroad vehicles". What does matter is how bicycles will be defined from a legal viewpoint as this bill comes into review (very briefly) and how bicycles (unquestionably a type of vehicle) will need to be resolved against the language and intent of the Wilderness Act.
What should matter most to you is how they'll be defined after this bill meets it's end...and why.
The saying "be careful what you ask for" comes to mind. The STC will have a lot to answer for to the entire mtb community once this is done.
You're wrong on both counts.
1. There is a century of empirical data and expert opinion to the effect that the past and current levels of foot traffic in most Wilderness was/is consistent with Preservation.
2. I have indeed reviewed much of the literature and AFAIK there are no valid studies that show that the introduction of bikes into wilderness won't degrade the wilderness character of the area.
If you have valid information to the contrary I encourage you to post a link.
"Consistent with Preservation?" Is that the language and the standard you'd like to use now? Previously you were concerned with "degradation" and the standard you wanted to apply to bicycles was whether or not their use in Wilderness would leave the resource "less trammeled." Every time anyone has ever set foot, hoof or tire on any piece of land, they have "trammeled" it and it has been "degraded." You've simply decided, and I generally agree, that the level of trammeling and degradation of Wilderness by foot (and horse?) has been broadly tolerable. More in some places, less so in others. But not since the beginning of time has trammeling made a place less trammeled. I can see why you want to escape that rhetorical knot. At any rate, it takes no time at all to begin questioning exactly how much the past century of foot traffic has (or hasn't) been "consistent with Preservation." http://winapps.umt.edu/winapps/media2/leopold/pubs/659.pdf (Beware, you'll probably want to skip over those studies that indicate bicycle travel having similar or lesser impacts than foot travel.)
"2. I have indeed reviewed much of the literature and AFAIK there are no valid studies that show that the introduction of bikes into wilderness won't degrade the wilderness character of the area."
So, let's see. A century (actually 52 years) of what you would say is positive experience with foot (and horse?) traffic in Wilderness is evidence that we should just keep doing what we're doing? But 30 years of generally positive experience with bicycle traffic contains no useful clues? Yes, I'm sure you've never seen a study of bicycle impacts that you'd ever want to call "valid" but they exist nonetheless. I encourage everyone to google.
And how is it that areas that previously were used extensively by bicycles retained enough Wilderness character to subsequently be designated as Wilderness? And how is it that the sustainable use by bicycles of non-Wilderness trails that are physically indistinguishable from (or immediately adjacent to) Wilderness trails provides you with no insight whatsoever regarding the likely impact of bicycle use on Wilderness trails? Using your argument, the magic number appears to be 52 years. So can we assume that if off-road cycling simply continues to remain sustainable and "consistent with preservation" for another 22 years you'll be ready to welcome your fellow trail users to the Wilderness?
You seem overly concerned with semantics: "Consistent with Preservation?", "degradation" and "less trammeled" as I have used them are all perfectly consistent. Anyone with a decent command of the English language knows that.
You post a link to a Forest Service document that doesn't even include bicycles as a recreation type. Kayaks, skis, "camping" and many activities are included - but not bikes. The document generally supports my contention that allowing bikes into wilderness is a bad idea. So what is your point with this?
McWelch: You and your comrades here are not effectively advocating for the biking community. You're doing the opposite. That's too bad. I have a lot of empathy for the biking community. I believe all people, and especially young people deserve more and better human powered access to public land, including on bikes (but no bikes on Wilderness!). Some group needs to effectively advocate for the biking community and public land preservation in general. That group is clearly not you or the so called Sustainable Trails Coalition.
How about COMPROMISE ? Even days bikes allowed (no hikers) Odd days hikers (no bikes). Some Wilderness Areas ONLY bikes, Some WA's ONLY hikers. That way we don't have to look at each other !!!!
That way we could have shared Wilderness Trails (since Wilderness Advocates want ALL the Land) COMPROMISE
Problem solved
"You post a link to a Forest Service document that doesn't even include bicycles as a recreation type." Incorrect. Use the search function. I'll grant that the bicycle references in that particular document are limited (no surprise), but I'm afraid they do not support your contentions. Please keep googling.
As for the quality of my advocacy, first, I am not affiliated with the Sustainable Trails Coalition. More importantly, in this discussion I'm hardly advocating for the bicycle community. Instead, I find myself advocating for fact-based decision making and logical consistency in a general sense.
By the way, for anyone who may be falling for Randy's "VEHICLES" mantra, just a reminder that "vehicles" means "motorized vehicles" right there in black and white in the text of the Wilderness Act.
Gosh Bob, you kinda come across as someone who might have a predisposition and suffer a flexibility issue of your own...
But, to answer your question...no I haven't suffered any losses due to wilderness desiganations. In fact, no one has. Everyone has access to wilderness areas.
There are many places where I used to be able to take my 4wd truck that are now closed to vehicular traffic. When I reach those boundaries, I simply park and start walking. And, I enjoy it because I'm a big fan of the Wilderness idea and it's ethic. This is how you're supposed to conduct yourself when you believe in the idea of having wilderness. I've found that people either believe in the idea of having set aside wilderness or they don't for their own selfish reasons. In most cases, those selfish reasons have everything to do with vehicle access.
So, what is your reason for disliking the "gobbling wilderness machine"?
Once again from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:
"a vehicle with two wheels tandem, handlebars for steering, a saddle seat, and pedals by which it is propelled; also : a stationary exercise machine that resembles such a vehicle"
Signing off on this sad train wreck of an opinion piece by wondering if its author (John Kelley) has been commenting as Michael Dunbar.
But I never got my answers from the author... although it is pretty clear that he (like Dunbar, Irene, Welch, McMahon and a few other Footpeople zealots) just doesn't want to see bicyclists when out in nature.
3 questions for John Kelley:
1. Regarding the "trickery" of giving federal agencies 2 years to make decisions, which he says is inadequate, how much time does Mr. Kelley think the federal agencies need to make fairly simple decisions? What is a reasonable amount of time? 3 years? 10 years? I personally don't recall any trail open to biking requiring more than a signature to prohibit bicycle use on it.
2. Regarding the other "trap" of "...the legislation would not only open wilderness areas to mountain bikes, it would lock in their use"... , what do federal agencies already have in their toolbox to manage Wilderness visitation when pedestrian & equestrian use starts exceeding carrying capacity? Why would it be any different if bicycling were allowed on a few trails?
3. Lastly, does Mr. Kelley realize that the vast majority of trail users really don't care if they come across other types of trail users, including bicyclists? The vast majority of outdoor enthusiasts are just happy people who enjoy being outside in beautiful places (aka "not being at work or stuck at home"). Those happy people just don't spend the rest of their spare time drafting ridiculous letters and articles that expose their bigotry.
https://www.hcn.org/article[…]ave-something-to-be-desired
Just say'n. I personally have no problems with bikes outside of wilderness.
A happy customer tells a few people. An unhappy customer tells the world.
Until next time, Adios!
It's about unselfishly protecting and supporting a hard-fought-for Congressional Act. And, its one of the most remarkable pieces of legislation written in the last 100 years toward public land protection. It was meant to stand up to time, technological advances and groups or industries that would either want to exploit or selfishly impose on the rights of others to equally enjoy the land. Like your group and it's much less remarkable "Bill".
The Bill on the floor seeks to restore the Wilderness Act to its authors intended use... and end the abuse by a few on the many. Its about protecting our resources for the good of ALL... no favorites.
Adios
