Small towns, big change A rural school shrinks—but grows its digital toolkit How educators brought internet access to New Mexican youth.

This story originally appeared on New Mexico in Focus.

Many families in rural New Mexico still do not have high speed internet access at home. This week, we team up with the Solutions Journalism Network in a report from Farmington on the digital divide in education. New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Megan Kamerick looks at how the public school district, a local college and nonprofits are closing the gap in the digital divide for students by addressing access to technology and the internet.













Thumbnail image credit: For students in Farmington, New Mexico, educators and public leaders strike a balance between old and new, digital tools. /Megan Kamerick/ New Mexico in Focus.

This story is part of the "Small towns, big change" project through the Solutions Journalism Network.