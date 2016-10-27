What is a chub, really? In Arizona, three native chub species were reclassified as one, raising concerns about the management of the species.

In the rivers that wend through the Southwest swim three species of chub, a silvery native fish. When researchers encounter one in the quiet backwaters of the Colorado River Basin, though, they’re hard pressed to tell them apart. Is it the olive-gray roundtail darting around? Or if it’s a little chubbier, maybe that’s a headwater chub? Or perhaps it’s more portly than chubby, a bit darker? That might be the Gila chub. “Our department has always struggled to tell the difference between the three fish,” says Julie Carter, statewide native aquatics program supervisor of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

But in September, the Joint Committee on the Names of Fishes, the eminent group on fish nomenclature, declared that the three species are actually one – the roundtail. What’s in a name? Potentially the very survival of the species, say ichthyologists who are resisting the decision. Critics of the reclassification say it could further imperil these three — or singular — species by tinkering with their status under the Endangered Species Act and potentially weakening their protections.

Brian Gratwicke/Flickr user

In 2015, the Arizona Game and Fish Department requested the joint committee consider the case in hopes of finding a resolution to the decades-long debate. “The species has a troubled taxonomic history,” says Tom Dowling, a researcher at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, who has studied the Gila complex of species since 1988. The movement of tectonic plates in the western U.S. shaped the physical features of the three fish populations, found in the Colorado River Basin, over the course of millions of years, first isolating the populations, then reuniting them before they had lost the ability to interbreed. Through the decades since they were first documented in the 1800s, scientists have made the case that the three exhibite enough differences to be their own species. But the latest decision, which looked at their genetic makeup, overturned that. The hope is this reclassification will make it easier for managers to identify them in the field. One study by the department found that observers could correctly classify the three fish just 54 percent of the time.