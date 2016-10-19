At least 15 counties have left the American Lands Council But that doesn’t mean Western counties have backed down on land transfers.

The American Lands Council, one of the main organizations behind the current movement to transfer Western federal lands to state control, has seen more than a quarter of its member counties defect in the past three years, according to research by conservation nonprofit Western Values Project.



ALC’s website once showed that over 50 Western counties had purchased memberships, ranging from $50 to $25,000. As of this fall, at least 15 have not renewed. The Western Values Project says that based on conversations with county commissioners and county staff, about 10 more likely have also left ALC, bringing the total to an estimated 25. Although this defection may reveal a slowing of enthusiasm for the organization, it doesn't necessarily signal diminished support for the transfer movement overall.

Three county commissioners founded the American Lands Council in 2012 as a way to rally support around the idea of large-scale land transfers. ALC and Utah State Representative Ken Ivory, the group’s former president, have helped raise the land transfer issue to a major topic of debate in several state and federal elections this season. Those in favor of a transfer cite over-regulation and mismanagement by agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land management. Opponents of a transfer say it’s not legally defensible and would also put public lands in jeopardy of being sold for development or energy extraction.